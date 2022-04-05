Newspaper headlines: 'Haunted' Zelensky condemns Putin's 'genocide' as West calls for more sanctions

Newspaper headlines: 'Haunted' Zelensky condemns Putin's 'genocide' as West calls for more sanctionsBy BBC NewsStaffPublished36 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Many of Tuesday's front pages carry photographs of Ukrainian President President Volodymyr Zelensky as he visited the site of an alleged atrocity in Bucha, Ukraine. The Metro quotes Mr Zelensky as saying Russian soldiers are killing civilians for pleasure, as bodies of more victims were discovered, including Olga Sukhenko, mayor of the village of Motyzhyn. Russia, without evidence, says the photos and videos of the scene are "a staged performance" by Ukraine.Image caption, The Daily Express says a "devastated" Mr Zelensky was "overcome with emotion" in Bucha - where bodies of civilians were found strewn on the streets after Russian troops withdrew - and he later accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of committing "genocide" in Ukraine.Image caption, The UK wants "maximum" sanctions against Moscow, including a deadline for ending western use of Russian oil and gas, in response to what the UK said were "barbaric crimes" in Ukraine, the Times' lead reports. The paper says ministers are set to "redouble efforts" to persuade European nations to stop money going to Russia, with Boris Johnson expected to urge Germany's chancellor Olaf Scholz to set a date for phasing out Russian gas when he meets him in No 10 on Friday.Image caption, The Financial Times says France and the US have called for a big ramping-up of sanctions against Russia after alleged atrocities by its forces in Ukraine. It reports that French President Emmanuel Macron suggested a ban on Russian oil and gas imports but stopped short of calling for a ban on Russian gas imports, which are critical to countries including Germany and Italy.Image caption, The i reports that Europe is "split" over tougher sanctions against Moscow, as Germany is being pressured to stop buying Russian oil and gas amid accusations Berlin is standing in the way of Europe taking tougher measures against the Kremlin.Image caption, The Guardian is one of several papers to report on US President Joe Biden's calls for the Russian president to be tried for war crimes after the alleged atrocities in Bucha.Image caption, "Haunted" is how the Daily Mail describes the Ukrainian president's reaction to the scenes at Bucha. The Mail's top story reports on new guidance by the Equality and Human Rights Commission that services such as bathrooms and domestic abuse refuges can be single sex in certain situations - news the paper calls a "boost" for women's rights.Image caption, A photograph of a Ukrainian soldier weeping at the site where civilians were buried in Bucha is featured on the Daily Telegraph's front page. The paper's main story reports on the government's decision that Channel 4 is to be privatised before the next general election, in a move the Telegraph says opens the possibility of foreign ownership of the broadcaster - for an expected sum of more than £1bn.Image caption, Under the headline "You need to know" written in Russian and English, the Daily Mirror features a photograph of a devastated son crying for his mother who was killed in an attack on the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv. The Mirror says it has published a letter addressed to ordinary Russians telling them Mr Putin's troops are doing in Ukraine - and the paper offers details to Mirror readers on how they can send the letter to ordinary Russian counterparts.Image caption, Several papers pay tribute to Eastenders star June Brown, who played the role of the much-loved Dot Cotton with cigarette in mouth for so many of her famous scenes, after her death at the age of 95. "June lit up Albert Square" is the rather appropriate headline of the Sun's front page, which features a photograph of a smiling June in character as the chain-smoking launderette worker.Image caption, "Easter Hell-idays" is how the Daily Star sums up the travel "chaos" threatening to ruin family holidays ahead of the Easter weekend as it reports hundreds of flights have been cancelled and ports are gridlocked.Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox