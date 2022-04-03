Newspaper headlines: 'Horror in Bucha' and Russia 'worse than Isis'By BBC NewsStaffPublished1 hour agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingWarning: This article contains distressing images. Image caption, Monday's front pages are dominated by stories of alleged atrocities carried out by the Russian military on civilians in Ukraine. Under the headline "Horror in Bucha", the Guardian reports mass graves have been found in the town north-west of the capital Kyiv, as well as evidence of the killing of civilians in the nearby towns of Irpin and Hostomel.Image caption, The attacks have led Ukraine's foreign minister to brand Russia being as being worse than infamous terrorist group Isis, the Metro reports. The paper says the atrocities were "evidenced in pictures too horrific to print", including the public execution of handcuffed people and civilians who had been driven over by tanks.Image caption, The Daily Mirror leads with President Volodymyr Zelensky's accusations that the deaths amount to genocide and that the Russian military was attempting an "elimination of the people" of Ukraine. The paper adds the executions apparently carried out by retreating troops led to 300 civilians being killed in Bucha alone.Image caption, The Times reports world leaders have demanded Russian President Vladimir Putin should face more stringent sanctions and be prosecuted for war crimes. The paper says its reporters visited the sites of two "execution-style" massacres in Bucha, where Russian troops were also accused of rape and of booby-trapping dead bodies with explosives.Image source, AFPImage caption, The Daily Mail reports the "barbarity" of Russian soldiers has been compared to atrocities committed by the Nazis, describing the revelations as the "horrors of the Second World war returned to Europe". It says survivors of the Russian occupation described "terror not seen since Joseph Stalin's Soviet rule in the 1930s".Image caption, The EU is planning to introduce a new wave of sanctions against Russia amid growing evidence of war crimes committed in Ukraine, the Financial Times reports. The paper says European ambassadors are expected to discuss fresh measures on Wednesday, following strong western condemnation of alleged atrocities carried out in towns around Kyiv by Russian forces.Image caption, Analysis by the i concludes the Russian invasion has "shattered" Ukraine's infrastructure, including the destruction of 300 schools and 70 hospitals. The paper reports Prime Minister Boris Johnson is pushing for more severe sanctions to "starve Putin's War Machine".Image caption, The Daily Express is also leading with Mr Johnson's condemnation of the "despicable" attacks. The paper says the PM has vowed the Russian president will be "held to account" after retreating troops massacred hundreds of people.Image caption, Meanwhile, the Telegraph reports the civil servant formerly responsible for government ethics is among those fined over lockdown parties in government. The paper says a former deputy cabinet secretary has been handed a £50 fixed penalty notice over attending a leaving party for a colleague in June 2020.Image caption, The Sun's front page reports that a Tory MP has been admitted to a psychiatric hospital after a parliamentary investigation was launched into his conduct. David Warburton has been accused of sexual harassment and illegal drug use, the paper reports. He has denied the allegations.Image caption, The Daily Star's front page is leading on senior police officer's suggestion that police "should be able to work from home". Taking a less than flattering view of the "police farce", it's a stiff competition for which pun of "lie-in of duty", "thin snooze line" and "long armchair of the law" is the best.Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox