The Daily Telegraph quotes US President Joe Biden warning that the US will respond in kind if Vladimir Putin uses chemical weapons in Ukraine. His words come after a Western official earlier suggested that Nato would not intervene militarily even in response to such an attack by the Kremlin. Meanwhile cartoonist Matt focuses on P&O ferries, whose boss has admitted breaking the law in sacking 800 workers without consultation. The caption reads: "Hello, Mum. I'm disowning you with immediate effect. It's to avoid the expense of Mother's Day".