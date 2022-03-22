Newspaper headlines: Sunak told to 'spike hike' while Mariupol turns to 'ashes'By BBC NewsStaffPublished1 hour agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The ongoing destruction in Ukraine continues to dominate the papers. A picture of a young girl crying as she says goodbye to her father through a train carriage window features on the front of the Guardian. The paper says Russia has laid waste to the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol and quotes officials describing it as "ashes of a dead land".Image caption, "Landmine danger in Ukraine for decades" is the warning on the front of the i, which says the county faces years of tragedies from unexploded munitions. Evidence is growing that both sides have been laying mines to defend territory, the paper reports.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph leads on Ukrainians regaining key territory as it says Russian forces have been beaten back in several areas. Ukraine's defence ministry has claimed to have retaken Makariv, a town west of Kyiv, regaining control of a crucial highway to the capital, the paper says.Image caption, But the Times is less positive about the Ukrainian military's situation as it says their troops are running out of weapons. The paper reports that Germany and France are failing to send promised military aid. It says the country's resistance has surprised Western leaders but this meant it was using up more ordnance than expected.Image caption, "Sling your hook" is the Metro's headline as it also focuses on oligarchs' yachts. It reports on anti-Putin protesters preventing oligarch Roman Abramovich's vessel Solaris from docking in the Turkish port of Bodrum, where it is trying to avoid sanctions.Image caption, With the chancellor's Spring Statement coming up, what he might announce also features on several front pages. The Financial Times says Rishi Sunak is planning to set aside a large part of a "windfall" in the public finances this year, which it says risks a backlash from Tory MPs who want him to cushion the cost of living crisis. The FT says forecasts show the deficit will be £20bn better than expected this year but the chancellor will only use some of that to help out households facing soaring energy bills.Image caption, The Daily Mail asks Rishi Sunak to "spike the hike" as it says he faces calls to cancel a rise in National Insurance. It says "with up to £50bn to play with" the chancellor is urged to axe the "worst-timed tax rise in history".Image caption, "We need your help, Rishi" is the Daily Mirror's headline, as a mother with two jobs asks him not to punish hard-up families in his Spring Statement. Racheal Vango begs Mr Sunak to help with fuel bills and not to put up National Insurance.Image caption, The Daily Express says the chancellor will pledge to ease economic pain and give struggling households "billions of pounds" to reduce the pain of the cost of living crisis.Image caption, And the Daily Star leads on the news that people from the east end of London are hit by "cruel discrimination" because of their accents. The paper says a pressure group has launched a fightback against "snobs who laugh at their accents". A picture of soap actor Danny Dyer accompanies the piece under the headline "You're 'aving a giraffe!"FROM THE INSIDE OUT: Kate Garraway and Dr Guddi Singh use the latest technology to investigate everyday medical conditionsGOD'S KITCHEN: Join Stanley Tucci on his Sicilian journey to find the best food in the region