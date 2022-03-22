Newspaper headlines: Sunak told to 'spike hike' while Mariupol turns to 'ashes'

Image caption,

With the chancellor's Spring Statement coming up, what he might announce also features on several front pages. The Financial Times says Rishi Sunak is planning to set aside a large part of a "windfall" in the public finances this year, which it says risks a backlash from Tory MPs who want him to cushion the cost of living crisis. The FT says forecasts show the deficit will be £20bn better than expected this year but the chancellor will only use some of that to help out households facing soaring energy bills.