Image caption,

The photo dominating the front page of the Sunday Telegraph is of a Ukrainian soldier being carried from debris of a military school hit by Russian rockets in Mykolaiv on Saturday. Its lead story, however, focuses on possible tensions between No 10 and No 11. The paper says that Mr Johnson is "privately frustrated" with Chancellor Rishi Sunak over their different approaches to nuclear power. The paper says the chancellor is reportedly reluctant to increase the number of new reactors in Britain. However, the PM is understood to believe a "dash for nuclear" is needed to shore up the country's energy supplies, according to the Sunday Telegraph.