Image caption,

Several of Saturday's papers lead with Vladimir Putin's continued aggression in Ukraine, contrasted by the charm offensive he has launched in Russia. "Putin parties, Ukraine burns" is the i weekend's headline as the paper reports on the Russian president's "huge war rally" that was held in Moscow. The paper notes that some have said that the crowds were government employees brought in from across the country. In the besieged south-eastern city of Mariupol in Ukraine, street fighting is preventing the rescue of hundreds of people - including children - who are buried under the rubble of a theatre that was hit on Wednesday, an official tells the paper.