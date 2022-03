Image caption,

Leading many of today's papers is the move by ferry operator P&O on Thursday to sack 800 of its workers and replace them with cheaper agency staff. The Financial Times reports the company sent security teams to clear crew members from its ships and that no notice period had been given. Its front page also features an image of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meeting a girl who was hospitalised while fleeing a Russian assault on the town of Vorzel.