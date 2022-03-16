Newspaper headlines: Zelensky's 'Nato concession' as Putin 'turns to Plan C'

Image caption,

The war in Ukraine continues to dominate the front pages, with The Times leading on President Zelensky's admission that Ukraine is unlikely to be able to join Nato. Addressing a meeting of northern European leaders on Tuesday, Mr Zelensky said Nato's "open door" appeared to be closed to Ukraine and that this "must be acknowledged". The front also features a picture of a mother and daughter currently making their way to the UK. They will be among the first to be granted entry under a new refugee sponsorship scheme.