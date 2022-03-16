Newspaper headlines: Zelensky's 'Nato concession' as Putin 'turns to Plan C'By BBC NewsStaffPublished8 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The war in Ukraine continues to dominate the front pages, with The Times leading on President Zelensky's admission that Ukraine is unlikely to be able to join Nato. Addressing a meeting of northern European leaders on Tuesday, Mr Zelensky said Nato's "open door" appeared to be closed to Ukraine and that this "must be acknowledged". The front also features a picture of a mother and daughter currently making their way to the UK. They will be among the first to be granted entry under a new refugee sponsorship scheme.Image caption, The Telegraph similarly leads on President Zelensky's comments, calling them a "significant concession that opened the way for a potential peace deal with Russia". Alongside, there is a picture of Marina Ovsyannikova, an editor at a Russian state broadcaster, leaving court after receiving a fine for speaking out against the war in Ukraine.Image caption, The Express describes President Zelensky's Nato concession as a "glimmer of hope" as the southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol remains under siege and the death toll from the conflict continues to rise. It also reports that a total of 122,000 Britons have so far offered to house Ukrainian refugees.Image caption, A picture of the family of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who has been held in Iran for the last six years ago, makes the front page of the Guardian. It follows news that she could be released within days. The paper also reports on a new 35-hour curfew in Ukrainian capital Kyiv after it says at least five people were killed in the latest Russian bombardment.Image caption, The Mail's front page describes Ukraine capital Kyiv as a "city of fear and defiance". It says citizens in the city now wake to the sound of "thunderous air strikes" but they are preparing to face down Russian forces with "awesome fortitude".Image caption, 'Putin turns to Plan C', reads the front page of the i. The paper reports that Russia is preparing for a "war of attrition" involving sustained bombing of cities and infrastructure. It also reports on a visit to Kyiv by the prime ministers of Poland, Slovenia and the Czech Republic.Image caption, The Financial Times says that the West is "turning up the heat on Moscow" following a raft of new sanctions. The paper reports that the EU has added names including that of Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich to an asset freeze and travel ban, while the UK has imposed sanctions on more than 370 oligarchs. In the US, the state department has announced measures against 11 senior figures in Russia's defence sector.Image caption, "You're not blinging anymore," the Metro tells Russia's richest. The paper reports that in the UK the new sanctions will include a ban on the export of luxury goods, including high-end cars, fashion and art, to Russia. It also says that Mr Abramovich is thought to have returned to Moscow on a private jet after he was spotted at an Israeli airport.Image caption, The Sun reports that Woody Johnson, the billionaire owner of American football team The New York Jets and the former US ambassador to the UK, wants to make a last-minute bid to buy Chelsea. The paper says Mr Johnson hopes to "steal the deal" from a Saudi group before the Friday deadline.Image caption, And the Star's front page tells the story of a President Zelensky lookalike who has reportedly escaped Ukraine with the help of lookalikes of Russian president Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-UnFROM THE INSIDE OUT: Kate Garraway and Dr Guddi Singh use the latest technology to investigate everyday medical conditionsGOD'S KITCHEN: Join Stanley Tucci on his Sicilian journey to find the best food in the region