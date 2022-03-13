Newspaper headlines: 'War at Nato's door' as Putin has 'West in sights'By BBC NewsStaffPublished34 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, There is a recurring theme to front page coverage of the war in Ukraine, with papers focusing on Russia's attack on the military base near Lviv - and its proximity to Nato member Poland. "Putin strikes bring war to door of Nato," is the i's headline.Image caption, "War reaches Nato border," is the Times's front page headline. It carries a full-width photograph showing the devastation at the site of the attack.Image caption, The Daily Express says the attack is the closest Russia's "despot president" Vladimir Putin has come to dragging a Nato member into the war.Image caption, As the Daily Mirror sees it, Mr Putin has "the West in his sights..." It describes the missile attack as a "direct threat to Nato" - the defence alliance which includes the US, UK, Canada and much of Europe.Image caption, "Putin Blitz on Nato border," is the front page headline of the Sun, which says more than 30 rockets were fired at the base, just 11 miles from Poland, killing 35 people and leaving 134 injured.Image caption, The Financial Times says the attack is a "warning to the Nato alliance that is supplying weapons" to Kyiv.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph quotes a UK government minister saying that while attacks on support convoys with military aid were "part of war", any assault outside of Ukraine's borders would be a "big moment" in the conflict.Image caption, The attack prompted US national security adviser Jake Sullivan to warn that "any fire, even accidental, on a neighbouring Nato country would trigger a full-force Nato response", says the Guardian.Image caption, The Metro leads on the "Homes for Ukraine" programme, which is encouraging people to house some of the thousands of refugees expected to arrive in the UK as a result of the war.Image caption, Meanwhile, the Daily Star says a spy network has discovered what prompted Mr Putin to invade Ukraine - putting his "crazy and violent behaviour" down to steroid drugs treating a deadly illness.Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox