Newspaper headlines: 'Roman empire falls' and 'hotline to host refugees'

Image caption, As the Russian assault on Ukraine continues, the lead story in many papers is the UK government's decision to sanction Chelsea FC's billionaire owner Roman Abramovich over his links to Russian President Vladimir Putin. The i's front page edits a photo of the steel magnate into the colours of the Ukrainian flag, reporting that he has been accused of "destabilising" Ukraine by the government - as he may have provided material to build Russian tanks.Image caption, The Times reports that the UK has become the first country to sanction Mr Abramovich, with Foreign Secretary Liz Truss accusing him of having "blood on his hands". The oligarch has been formally barred from travelling to the UK, as well as having his many assets frozen and being barred from conducing business with British individuals and companies, the paper says.Image caption, The sanctions also leads the Metro, which also headlines on the accusation he is responsible for deaths in Ukraine. The paper reports he was one of seven oligarchs hit by UK asset freezes and travel bans as the "screws were tightened" on those with links to the Kremlin, with their front page featuring an old image of Abramovich meeting with Mr Putin.Image caption, The Sun's take on the story is to focus on the implications for the Premier League club Mr Abramovich owns. The paper highlights fears Chelsea could go bust, with sponsors pulling out and a ban on player transactions and ticket sales, under the headline "Skintski".Image caption, The Mirror also focuses on Ms Truss' accusation, describing Mr Abramovich and the Russian president as "blood brothers" in its headline. The paper says the oligarch "cashed in" on his association for decades and that his steel given to the Russian military "may have helped build tanks killing Ukrainian kids".Image caption, The Telegraph reports that the public will be asked to host tens of thousands of Ukrainian refugees with family links in the UK, under government plans to be laid out this weekend. The paper says there are plans to set up a hotline and webpage for people to volunteer to host, following criticism of the "chaotic" rollout of the Home Office's scheme for refugeesImage caption, Half of the Ukrainian economy has been shut down and infrastructure worth $100bn (£76bn) has been destroyed by the Russian invasion, reports the Financial Times. The paper says the country also is facing a mounting human cost of the war, as the violence in the southern city of Mariupol escalated on Thursday, with food shortages and mass graves and being filled in the besieged city.Image caption, The "medieval conditions" faced by the people of Mariupol is the focus of the Guardian's front page. The paper says the "reletnless shelling"of the southern port city has left a "trail of utter devastation", with residents "focused solely on survival" after being left without power or water by the Russian attacks.Image caption, The Daily Mail's lead story focuses on the two million more refugees expected to flee Ukraine in the coming days. With the rapid increase set to take the total number to over four million, the papers says it represents Europe's biggest refugee crisis since the World War Two and calls on Home Secretary Priti Patel to "get her act together" to help them.Image caption, "Putin takes revenge on the West", headlines the Daily Express, reporting that the Russian president has threated to "send global food prices soaring" and impose export bans of his own in retaliation for Western sanctions.Image caption, Returning to the sanctioning of Mr Abramovich, the Daily Star jokes that the price of petrol has risen so much a full tank might soon be worth as much as Chelsea and that the "cost of living crisis" is now affecting oligarchs too.