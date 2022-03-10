Newspaper headlines: 'Barbaric' children's hospital bombing 'a new low'By BBC NewsStaffPublished46 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, As the Russian invasion of Ukraine enters its third week, the front pages all focus on the bombing of a children's hospital. "Barbaric" is the Daily Mirror's headline. The paper says there's a "desperate" search for survivors in the rubble, using a picture of a pregnant woman being carried on a stretcher to reflect the "sheer horror" of the attack.Image caption, Carrying the same image, the Metro concludes that Russian President Vladimir Putin has hit a "new low" following the devastating missile strike. The paper says the "depraved" assault on the hospital in the besieged city of Mariupol in southern Ukraine has left children buried under the wreckage.Image caption, The Guardian's headline focuses on President Volodymyr Zelensky's description of the bombing as "an atrocity". The Ukrainian leader said the complete destruction of the facility in the Black Sea port city was a war crime, the paper reports. Meanwhile, his Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has accused Russia of holding 400,000 people hostage, without fresh water, heat, power, or phone signal for more than a week.Image caption, World leaders have reacted with outrage to the missile strike on the hospital, the Times reports. Under the headline "aiming at mothers and babies", the paper says Mr Zelensky told reporters Ukraine could lose millions of people to Russian aggression if Nato and the West did not to do more to intervene in the conflict.Image caption, The Daily Mail focuses on Prime Minister Boris Johnson's condemnation of the "depraved" attack. The paper describes it as the "most sickening act" by Russia over the last two weeks of war, with women in labour left wounded and rescuers are "digging to save children" reportedly buried under the rubble.Image caption, The i also leads with the hospital's destruction, which it says the Russian military carried out during a "supposed ceasefire". The paper also reports the UK Ministry of Defence has said Russia has already fired controversial thermobaric rockets - devastating explosive weapons also known as vacuum bombs.Image caption, "The ultimate in depravity" is the Daily Express' take on the bombing, which wounded at last 17 people. It says Mr Zelenksy has once again called on the West to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine, while senior Russian officials have admitted to using "body-vaporising" thermobaric rockets.Image caption, The Sun's view of Mr Putin is stark as it describes the attack as being carried out by a "tyrant's butchers". The papers reports on fears the Russian leader may use chemical or other weapons of mass destruction as the conflict escalates. The paper carries a different picture of an expectant mother, looking in to the camera amid the rubble of the bombing, face bloodied and wrapped in a duvet to keep warm.Image caption, The Financial Times is also leading with the attack, but the paper also features a story about Chinese tech companies slashing shipments of smartphones to Russia after the collapse of the rouble. It reports exports from key manufacturers have fallen by more than half since the war began, despite pressure on them from the Chinese government to suppose Russia in the face of stringent Western sanctions.Image caption, There are "serious concerns" Russia is planning a devastating chemical attack in Ukraine, the Daily Telegraph reports alongside the same picture of the air strike's aftermath. The paper says Western officials believe Mr Putin could order the use of the weapons of mass destruction, amid Russian claims of planned Ukrainian provocation being used to justify such an attack.Image caption, The Daily Star has evoked the iconic scepticism of Dad's Army's Sergeant Arthur Wilson in a story about Russia cutting power to the Chernobyl nuclear reactor. Next to a headline "Do you really think that's wise, sir?" the paper says the move by "Mad Vlad" means the reactor, which melted down in 1986, cannot be cooled, risking a "terrifying leak".Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inboxFORBIDDEN AMERICA: Louis Theroux investigates the new far right political movement born out of the internet PEAKY BLINDERS: The Shelbys are back for an epic final series and Tommy faces new danger from an old enemy