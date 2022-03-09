Newspaper headlines: Zelensky channels Churchill and US-UK oil ban

Newspaper headlines: Zelensky channels Churchill and US-UK oil banBy BBC NewsStaffPublished45 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, As the war in Ukraine continues to dominate the front pages, The Metro addresses Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's, telling him "Hear, hear, hero" following his speech to the House Of Commons. The paper says Mr Zelensky, who spoke to MPs from Kyiv, echoed Winston Churchill after he insisted he and his country would never surrender.Image caption, Mr Zelensky is similarly compared to Britain's wartime leader by the i, which quotes his vow: 'We will fight in the forests and on the streets'. It also reports on what it calls the government's "chaotic" response to the refugee crisis created by the conflict.Image caption, The president is described as "inspirational" by the Daily Express, which also says his address to the Commons was "moving" and "historic".Image caption, The Daily Mirror also carries Mr Zelensky's vow that Ukraine will "never surrender", alongside a picture of a police officer saying goodbye to his infant son as his family flees the city of Irpin. The paper also has an interview with Wladimir Klitschko, the former heavyweight boxer whose brother Vitali, also a former boxer, is now mayor of Kyiv.Image caption, Wladimir Klitshko has also spoken to the Daily Star, telling the paper that defending Ukraine from the Russian invasion will be the "biggest fight of his life". A picture shows buildings in Ukraine reduced to rubble by shelling.Image caption, A photo of Mr Zelensky's speech to the Commons leads the Guardian, while its main story covers the decision by the UK and US to ban all imports of Russian oil. The paper describes the move as a "blow to Putin" that will "hit the Kremlin's coffers hard".Image caption, The Financial Times leads on the oil ban, which in the US will be effective immediately and in the UK will be enforced by the end of the year. It goes on to describe how efforts to evacuate civilians from some of Ukraine's hardest-hit cities have been halted by Russian shelling.Image caption, A member of the Queen's guard is among the Britons that have left the country to join the defence of Ukraine, according to The Sun. The 19-year-old reportedly quit his barracks and left a note for his parents before booking a one-way ticket to Eastern Europe.Image caption, The Daily Mail contrasts President Zelensky, who it calls a "Commons Hero", with former House Speaker John Bercow, who it dubs a "Commons Zero". It comes after a parliamentary report into Bercow's conduct during his time as Speaker concluded that he was a 'serial bully' and a 'serial liar'.Image caption, The conflict in Ukraine also leads the front page of the Telegraph, which reports the decision by Poland to give all of its Russian-made MiG-29 fighter jets to the US as part of a broader plan to get them to the Ukrainian air force. The paper says the move marks "a potentially major development in the Nato allies' military support for Kyiv", though notes that the US has since said the plan is not "tenable".Image caption, The Times also leads on the news that Ukraine will be provided with a fleet of fighter jets by Poland. It also reports that China's President Xi has told France's President Emmanuel Macron and Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz that he supported "peace efforts" in Ukraine, describing the move as a departure from his earlier backing of President Putin.Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inboxFORBIDDEN AMERICA: Louis Theroux investigates the new far right political movement born out of the internet PEAKY BLINDERS: The Shelbys are back for an epic final series and Tommy faces new danger from an old enemy