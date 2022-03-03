Newspaper headlines: 'Worst is yet to come' as Russian attacks escalate

Newspaper headlines: 'Worst is yet to come' as Russian attacks escalateBy BBC NewsStaffPublished58 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingWarning: Some of the front pages include distressing images. Image caption, "The worst is yet to come" is the headline for the i - a reference to the assessment of French President Emmanuel Macron after speaking over the phone to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. The paper says the humanitarian crisis is growing in Ukrainian cities "under siege without water or power".Image caption, The Daily Telegraph reports that President Putin has vowed to "seize the whole of Ukraine", insisting the invasion is "going strictly to schedule" - despite Ukrainian claims of heavy Russian losses. The paper says there are reports the Russian president could announce martial law in his country today - a move the Telegraph says would give him the power to threaten the West with turning off the gas supply to Europe.Image caption, "Who'll rid the world of this ranting madman?" asks the Daily Mail. The paper says a "menacing TV address" given by President Putin "bore little relation to reality", including claims Russian forces were fighting to liberate Ukraine from "neo-Nazis".Image caption, In his TV address, Mr Putin also vowed to destroy "this 'anti-Russia' created by the West", the Times reports. The Russian president was said to have hidden the invasion plan from his cabinet, who are now "too scared to resign", according to the paper.Image caption, "In God's name Putin, stop the suffering," implores the Daily Express, alongside a picture of flats destroyed by shelling in Borodyanka, near the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. The paper says "the world could only watch helplessly as Putin escalated merciless bombardment of the brave Ukrainian people yesterday".Image caption, Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for face-to-face talks with Mr Putin, saying there is no other way to stop the war. Mr Zelensky's most senior aide has warned that Mr Putin is planning more invasions across Europe, the paper reports.Image caption, The Guardian has a picture of a father grieving over the body of his teenage son at a hospital in the southern port of Mariupol. The city has been suffering "relentless bombardment" by Russian forces, the paper says.Image caption, The Sun has the same photo on its front page and brands President Putin an "extreme gangster". He had used the phrase to describe Ukrainians, but the Sun believes it is a more fitting description of the Russian leader.Image caption, The Financial Times' headline quotes an aide to the mayor of Mariupol, saying Russia is "trying to wipe this city off the face of the earth". The paper says civilians are baring the brunt of the war, with "indiscriminate and brutal attacks on residential areas".Image caption, The Metro leads with the news that the number of refugees who have fled Ukraine since the start of the invasion a week ago has passed one million. The paper describes it as "the fastest mass exodus this century", with the United Nations warning the figure could rise to four million.Image caption, The Daily Star has a story about former Chelsea player John Terry, branding him a "plonker" for posting a picture of himself on social media with the club's outgoing owner Roman Abramovich alongside the caption: "The Best". On Tuesday, Russian oligarch Mr Abramovich said he plans to sell the club.Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inboxFROM PIZZA TO VOLCAOES: Academy Award nominee Stanley Tucci eats and drinks his way through Italy and it's regionsTHE ISLAND OF DEATH: The story of 'Dark Harvest Commando's' extraordinary mission to remove 300lbs of deadly material