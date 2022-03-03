Newspaper headlines: 'Welcome to hell' as Putin 'lays waste' to Ukraine

Newspaper headlines: 'Welcome to hell' as Putin 'lays waste' to UkraineBy BBC NewsStaffPublished1 hour agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The Daily Telegraph reports that the first major Ukrainian city has fallen to the Russians, after the mayor of the strategically important city of Kherson said it was in enemy hands and Moscow planned to set up a "military administration" there. The paper says it means that Russia has now established a "bridgehead" from which its forces can cross the River Dnieper and head westwards and northwards to attack the capital Kyiv from a second direction.Image caption, The Times says Russian President Vladimir Putin has laid waste to Ukrainian cities, shelling schools, hospitals and homes. Alongside a picture of homes destroyed in Zhytomyr, 90 miles west of Kyiv, the paper warns the invasion is threatening to escalate "into a long war of attrition".Image caption, "Welcome to hell" is the headline for the i, which reports that babies are being born on the floors of air raid shelters as Russia intensifies its bombing of Ukraine. The paper pictures a young woman holding what appears to be a newborn in an underground shelter, saying Ukraine's next generation are "facing a frightening future".Image caption, The Daily Mirror also has a picture of a baby boy born in a bomb shelter during an assault on Kyiv. "For his sake, for his future, stop," the paper appeals.Image caption, The Metro quotes a defiant Volodymyr Zelensky as saying Russia's invasion has united his country as "one". Echoing the UK's wartime leader Winston Churchill, the Ukrainian president implores his people to achieve their "finest hour", the paper reports.Image caption, President Zelensky has accused Russia of aiming to "erase" his country, the Guardian reports. The paper says Ukraine is facing a "growing humanitarian crisis", with the World Health Organization concerned about the provision of electricity, oxygen and medicines.Image caption, Meanwhile, Russia has acknowledged heavy causalities of its own in Ukraine, saying 498 of its troops have died, with a further 1,597 injured, the Financial Times reports. The paper notes that this death toll is almost five times higher than Moscow's total losses in Syria - although Ukraine claims the figure is much higher.Image caption, The Daily Express reports that "broken" Russian soldiers have told their captors they had no idea they were being sent to invade their "brother nation" of Ukraine. "Even Putin's soldiers don't want war," the paper claims.Image caption, The Daily Star reports that a group of "brave" men and women blocked the road to a nuclear reactor in Ukraine, branding them "heroes". The paper says the world is praying Russian forces "don't spark a new Chernobyl" - referring to the 1986 explosion considered to be the worst nuclear disaster in human history.Image caption, The Daily Mail says the Duchess of Cornwall was in tears during an event at the Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral in London, where she met representatives from humanitarian organisations and Ukraine's ambassador to the UK. She told the ambassador's wife: "We are praying for you," the paper reports.Image caption, Roman Abramovich's decision to put Chelsea up for sale makes the front page of the Sun. It says the Russian oligarch is "panicking" as government sanctions threaten his fortune. "Clear Offski", is the paper's headline.Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inboxFROM PIZZA TO VOLCAOES: Academy Award nominee Stanley Tucci eats and drinks his way through Italy and it's regionsTHE ISLAND OF DEATH: The story of 'Dark Harvest Commando's' extraordinary mission to remove 300lbs of deadly material