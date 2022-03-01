Newspaper headlines: 'Defiant' Ukraine faces 'barbaric' attacks

Newspaper headlines: 'Defiant' Ukraine faces 'barbaric' attacksBy BBC NewsStaffPublished25 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The i front page is dominated by a picture of a Ukrainian street littered with debris and abandoned tanks, as it reports the capital is braced for mass bombardment. The Kremlin is now planning a "siege, starve and surrender" strategy, it quotes Ukraine's ambassador to the UK as saying.Image caption, Moscow had warned civilians to leave Kyiv ahead of heavy aerial bombardment, the Times reports. It has raised fears the capital could come under the same "fierce assault" as the second city of Kharkiv, the paper says.Image caption, "Pray for Kyiv" is the headline for the Daily Mail, which says Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to reduce the Ukrainian capital to rubble. It pictures flames engulfing a TV tower in Kyiv which was hit by a Russian missile strike, killing five civilians.Image caption, The Sun brands the attack "barbaric" and says it sparked "new outrage". The paper highlights how the TV tower is near the site of the Babyn Yar Holocaust memorial, where 100,000 victims of the Nazis are buried.Image caption, The Telegraph says the strike sparked a plea from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksy for Western intervention to stop genocide in his country. "To the world: what is the point of saying 'never again' for 80 years, if the world stays silent when a bomb drops on the same site of Babyn Yar," the paper quotes President Zelensky as saying.Image caption, The Daily Mirror pictures a defiant President Zelenksy with his fist in the air as he declared to the European Parliament by video call: "Nobody will break us." He warned the Russian president that Ukrainians would fight to the death, as Moscow's forces close in on the capital, the paper reports.Image caption, "Blitzed... but never beaten" is the Daily Express's take. It says the "menacing sight" of a column of Russian tanks approaching failed "to crush the spirit of fearless Ukrainians".Image caption, Meanwhile, many are still trying to flee Kyiv as Russian forces edge closer to the capital, the Guardian reports. The paper's correspondent there describes a "desperate rush" to leave by train, with a crowd of thousands on just one platform trying to secure a ride west.Image caption, The Daily Star's front page brands President Putin a "coward" and a "war criminal", saying he is "indiscriminately killing men, women and children" in Ukraine. Pointing to a young Ukrainian refugee, the paper says this will be the "real legacy" of the Russian president.Image caption, "Shunned by the world" is the headline for the Metro, which says United Nations diplomats showed their "contempt" for Russia by walking out of a conference as the Russian foreign minister blamed Ukraine for its invasion. More than 100 left the room as Sergei Lavrov spoke by video link at the Human Rights Council in Geneva - leaving only a handful of envoys from countries such as China, Syria and Venezuela, the paper reports.Image caption, As missile attacks on Ukrainian cities intensified, the Financial Times reports that China signalled it was ready to play a "peacemaker" role in finding a ceasefire. Beijing said it was "extremely concerned about the harm to civilians". The FT describes this as a change of tone after China branded the US the "culprit" in the crisis ahead of the invasion.Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inboxBUT HOW?!: The extraordinary story of a twenty-something who reinvented herself as a multi-millionaire socialiteJUST STAND UP: Can we burn more calories and lower blood sugar levels without even doing any exercise?