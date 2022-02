Image caption,

Also leading on Mr Putin's decision to put Russia's nuclear deterrence forces on high alert, the Guardian adds that it signals he is "prepared to resort to extreme brinkmanship to achieve victory in Ukraine". The paper adds that the response from the West - including BP offloading its 19.75% stake in Russian state-owned oil firm Rosneft - could be devastating for Russia's economy. Dominating the picture slot on the front page is a photo of a huge demonstration in Berlin, where tens of thousands gathered to protest against the invasion.