The war in Ukraine leads Sunday's papers. "The world shuns pariah Putin" is the Observer's headline, with a photo of a five-year-old Ukrainian boy taking refuge with his family in an underground shelter in Kyiv dominating the front page. The paper reports on the growing international isolation facing the Kremlin. Germany has committed to supply Ukrainian troops with 1,000 anti-tank weapons and 500 Stinger missiles. It is also bowing to what the paper calls "intense pressure" from Britain, the US and Canada to ban Russia from the Swift banking payments system. China has "deserted" its key ally and Hungary has lent its support to all EU sanctions against Moscow, the paper adds.