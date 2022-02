Image caption,

The FT Weekend says the Russian advance on Kyiv was met with strong resistance on Friday, with Moscow still trying to seize Ukraine's biggest cities. The FT notes that the "battlefield setbacks" illustrate the challenge still facing Vladimir Putin, who has moved one-third of Russia's assembled combat forces into Ukraine, according to US estimates. The paper adds that Nato member states have pledged to carry on supplying weapons to Ukraine. "The Russians have lost a little bit of their momentum," said a Pentagon official. "A good indication is that no population centres have been taken."