Newspaper headlines: 'Window for peace', and 'final warning' from West

Image caption, Most front pages on Tuesday report on the growing tensions between Russia and Ukraine. "Last-ditch efforts to stop war in Europe" is the i newspaper's headline. The paper reports that residents of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv are preparing an air raid shelter, but Russia suggests that diplomacy and dialogue is still possible.Image caption, The Guardian reports that Russia's build-up towards war in Ukraine is "very, very dangerous", according to Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The paper says that British officials estimate a further 14 Russian battalions are heading towards Ukraine, each with around 800 troops. The continuous build-up of Russian forces in the Ukrainian border led Mr Johnson to cut a trip short to chair a Cobra emergency meeting on Tuesday.Image caption, The Financial Times leads on Sergei Lavrov, Russia's foreign minister, lifting hopes "on averting war in Ukraine". Mr Lavrov said during a televised meeting with President Vladimir Putin that diplomatic engagement with the West should continue. The paper reports that Lavrov's comments came after several Western capitals warned that Russia could launch a "full-blown invasion of Ukraine".Image caption, The Times' lead says Mr Johnson insists "diplomacy can still save Ukraine". The paper includes a striking image of Russian forces on exercises in the Leningrad region on Monday. It reports that 60% of Russia's ground combat power is believed to be within striking distance of Ukraine.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph's headline states that according to US and UK leaders, the "window for peace is open". The paper reports that both US President Joe Biden and Mr Johnson have insisted that not all hope was lost, despite the Ukrainian president suggesting that Russia could invade on Wednesday. In a separate story, it also reports that Scotland Yard plans to disclose the number of people who are fined, if any, as part of the investigation into No 10 lockdown parties.Image caption, Unlike most other papers, the Daily Express is less optimistic about diplomacy between the West and Russia. The paper headlines: "Final warning Putin! It's peace or you'll pay high price". It goes on to say that the far-reaching consequences of war were "spelt out to Russia" on Monday.Image caption, Also on a more sombre tone, the Daily Mirror's lead says "last chance to stop war". The paper reports that this is Russia's "final warning from West" and any attempt to halt a Russian invasion may only have "hours to succeed".Image caption, The Metro reports that Mr Johnson has called for European countries to reduce their dependence on Russian gas. The paper also pictures British model Naomi Campbell with her baby girl. The birth of her child was announced in May 2021, but during the model's recent interview with British Vogue she denied speculation that her baby had been adopted. The paper quotes Ms Campbell as saying: "She's my baby and she is not adopted".Image caption, "33 die without justice in post office scandal" is the Daily Mail's lead story. The paper reports on the Post Office inquiry - which began today - into more than 700 sub-postmasters and mistresses who were wrongly accused of theft, fraud and false accounting between 2000 and 2014 due to a flaw in a computer system. The paper says "the fiasco" has "wrecked lives and reputations ".Image caption, The Sun reports on a brawl at a pub in South Tyneside. The paper says England footballer Jordan Pickford's friends were "furious" after some "revellers" said he had "short 'T-Rex arms'". It says there is a police probe into the situation, but the paper confirmed that Mr Pickford was not involved in the investigation. There is no suggestion that Pickford assaulted anyone.Image caption, The Daily Star reports on the ongoing legal battle between Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney - the wives of two footballers - over an online post. On Monday Mrs Rooney was refused permission to bring a High Court claim against Mrs Vardy's agent.