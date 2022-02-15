Newspaper headlines: 'Window for peace', and 'final warning' from West

Image caption,

The Daily Telegraph's headline states that according to US and UK leaders, the "window for peace is open". The paper reports that both US President Joe Biden and Mr Johnson have insisted that not all hope was lost, despite the Ukrainian president suggesting that Russia could invade on Wednesday. In a separate story, it also reports that Scotland Yard plans to disclose the number of people who are fined, if any, as part of the investigation into No 10 lockdown parties.