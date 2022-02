Image caption,

The Guardian says dozens of western diplomats in Kyiv are preparing to leave the city following warnings from several countries for citizens still inside Ukraine to get out. The paper reports the governments of 39 countries have warned against travel to Ukraine. In a separate story leading the front page, the Guardian says a "damning" race report has revealed the vast inequalities across healthcare. The paper says the 166-page report, due to be published in full this week, presents a "devastating picture of a healthcare system still failing minority ethnic patients".