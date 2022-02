Image caption,

"This has the whiff of Munich" is the headline dominating the front of the Sunday Times, as the paper says Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has likened the last-minute western diplomatic efforts to stop Russian aggression to appeasement. It is "highly likely" that Russia will invade Ukraine, Mr Wallace has said. "It may be that he [Putin] just switches off his tanks and we all go home but there is a whiff of Munich in the air from some in the West," Mr Wallace said.