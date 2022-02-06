Newspaper headlines: Queen Camilla and PM's survival plan
Many front pages focus on what the Sunday Mirror calls the "historic announcement" that "Camilla will be Queen".
The Sunday Express describes it as "Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee gift to Charles", while the Sun on Sunday calls it her her "70th anniversary vow".
The Sunday Telegraph suggests the Queen's reference to her succession is "particularly significant" after her recent ill health.
The Daily Star claims that she "may soon be putting her feet up," and that military chiefs have been ordered to prepare for her eldest son to take over, "possibly within a year."
But the Mail on Sunday and the Sunday Times say the Queen's renewal of her Coronation pledge quashes speculation that she might abdicate.
On Boris Johnson, the former vice chair of the 1922 committee, Sir Charles Walker, tells the Observer that it's "an inevitable tragedy" that he will go and presses him to have some agency in that.
The paper describes him as one of Mr Johnson's "most loyal backbench supporters" while saying he's understood to have submitted a letter of no confidence in his leadership.
The Sunday Times suggests those fighting to shore up support for the prime minister believe at least 35 such letters have been handed in.
But some MPs think this figure could be just a few short of the 54 needed to trigger a vote on his position.
The Sun reports that Levi Bellfield, who is currently serving a life sentence for killing Milly Dowler, has admitted murdering Lin Russell and six-year-old daughter, Megan.
In a four-page formal confession, he gives details of how he attacked them, a second daughter and their dog with a hammer in 1996. His admission means that Michael Stone who was convicted of the murders could have suffered a miscarriage of justice, the paper says.
Labour's deputy leader, Angela Rayner, tells the Sunday Mirror her two youngest sons are escorted to school by police after she received a threat from a stranger, saying they knew where her kids were. She said they have a panic button in the house and an evacuation procedure. The MP said it upsets her more than any other threats she has received.
The Sunday Times reports that the proportion of pupils at private schools being awarded the top A-level grade last year doubled compared with 2019.
The Conservative chair of the Commons education committee, Robert Halfon, suggests this could have cost teenagers from state schools places at leading universities.
An education professor accuses the private schools of gaming the system. Labour tells the Times that an inquiry should have been ordered. The regulator, Ofqual, insists that all schools awarded higher grades during the pandemic.
Never mind his ear, the Sunday Telegraph asks, where is the missing part of Vincent Van Gogh's hat?
The Courtauld Gallery in London has discovered a portion of the artist's Self Portrait with a Straw Hat has been snapped off.
A curator suggests the damage was done by an early collector before Van Gogh's work became almost priceless - perhaps to fit it into a frame.
