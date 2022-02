Image caption,

The ongoing political turmoil in Downing Street leads many of the papers. The Times reports that there is a "civil war in cabinet" with Prime Minister Boris Johnson being told to sack his chancellor, Rishi Sunak. The paper says Mr Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid have rebuked their boss. But the Times reports that other cabinet ministers have accused Mr Sunak of being "on manoeuvres" after he criticised Mr Johnson for his Jimmy Savile attack on Sir Keir Starmer.