An analysis of official figures by the Times suggests the percentage of solved burglaries in England and Wales has almost halved in seven years, with fewer than one in 30 crimes reaching court in some areas. The paper's splash reports that police solved just over 5% of burglaries last year compared with almost 9.4% in 2015 - figures it says will "add to concerns" about police handling of crimes that pose "significant concern to the public".