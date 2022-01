Image caption,

The Times reveals Ms Gray was left frustrated and angered by the Met's intervention, having shared details of her inquiry with the force throughout. A Whitehall source tells the paper the delayed publication of her report has left her in a "horrible position" with her "integrity at real risk". The source suggests the delay creates "an air of conspiracy", warning the publication of a partial report will look like "she's been got at". But an ally of Ms Gray's insists her inquiry team enjoy a "good working relationship" with the Met.