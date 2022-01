Image caption,

Most front pages on Thursday focus on Prince Andrew's demand for a trial before a jury in the civil case against him in New York. The Metro reports that Prince Andrew - who denies all the allegations against him - rejected the chance for "an out-of court settlement" with Virginia Giuffre, who alleges he assaulted her when she was a teenager at the homes of the late financier Jeffrey Epstein and convicted British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell.