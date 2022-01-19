Newspaper headlines: Johnson 'fights on' but Tory anger builds

Newspaper headlines: Johnson 'fights on' but Tory anger buildsBy BBC NewsStaffPublished44 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Tory former minister David Davis is pictured on the front of several papers including the Daily Telegraph, after he prompted gasps in the Commons when he told Boris Johnson to his face he should quit. Mr Johnson's official spokesman has said the PM will fight any leadership challenge, the Telegraph reports. Speaking to the paper, Mr Davis says Mr Johnson will have to be "dragged out kicking and screaming", or his party faces a "year of agony".Image caption, The Guardian uses Mr Davis's quote in its headline, saying he "caused shockwaves" during a dramatic day in Westminster. Mr Johnson's supporters say he now has the breathing space to fight back - although estimates suggest as many as 30 letters of no confidence may now have been submitted. The paper adds that Mr Johnson is under pressure from Tory backbenchers to "buy their support" by axing the rise in National Insurance planned for April.Image caption, Mr Davis was speaking for the nation when he attacked the PM by quoting former Tory MP Leo Amery's demand for then-PM Neville Chamberlain to "in the name of God, go", the Daily Mirror says. It adds that Mr Johnson is clinging to power, and its caption alongside a photo of Mr Johnson checking his watch reads: "Time to leave."Image caption, Mr Johnson is described as "defiant" by the i newspaper, which says he is clinging on to power "for now". Following Tory MP Christian Wakeford's defection, the i reports that Labour is in talks with other potential defectors. And one Conservative ex-minister tells the paper that even if Mr Johnson wins a confidence vote," he'll have to keep going through the streets like Henry II being flagellated by the public - I don't see how that stops".Image caption, Mr Johnson has been granted a reprieve, reports the Times - quoting one cabinet minister as saying Christian Wakeford's defection has "totally changed" the atmosphere and "united the party". But there is mounting concern within the government that Sue Gray's inquiry will be more critical than expected, the Times adds. One government source says: "She's genuinely struggling to reconcile the prime minister's claim that this was a work event with what she's been hearing from other people."Image caption, The Financial Times said Mr Johnson has secured "a fragile truce with his own party" after yesterday's drama in the Commons. MPs say Mr Johnson has bought himself time until next week, when Sue Gray's inquiry into the No 10 parties will finish. But No 10 is braced for more revelations about the parties in the coming days, the paper adds.Image caption, The Sun also calls yesterday a day of "extraordinary drama" - but the PM battled through and the plotters have stalled. It has fashioned a pie chart made of a pork pie on its front page in reference to the group of Tory MPs who held talks on the PM's future and were dubbed the "pork pie plot". "The scrapping of all Covid laws gave the PM and the nation a big slice of good news," the paper adds.Image caption, "Exit means exit, PM," says the Daily Star in its thought for the day. On its highly critical front page, it calls Mr Johnson a "lame duck" saying he is refusing to "do the right thing" and quit.Image caption, But the Daily Express's front page gives a show of support to Mr Johnson and urges its readers to get behind him. It reports that allies of Mr Johnson have rallied to his defence, quoting Conservative former minister Sir Edward Leigh as saying to the PM: "For God's sake, keep going."Image caption, The Daily Mail is similarly supportive - calling the Tory MPs who plotted against the PM a "narcissistic rabble". "In the name of God, grow up," it says. But its top story is on a more personal matter for the prime minister, reporting that his six-week-old daughter had badly suffered from Covid. A source said she was now "on the mend".Image caption, Meanwhile the Metro focuses on the ending of the advice to work from home in England. Millions of workers will return to offices today, says the Metro - adding that it is a "timetable back to normality after two years of coronavirus chaos". The prime minister also announced that mandatory face masks and Covid passes will end next Thursday. Travel rules will also be relaxed soon, the paper adds.Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox