Newspaper headlines: Johnson 'fights on' but Tory anger builds

Mr Johnson is described as "defiant" by the i newspaper, which says he is clinging on to power "for now". Following Tory MP Christian Wakeford's defection, the i reports that Labour is in talks with other potential defectors. And one Conservative ex-minister tells the paper that even if Mr Johnson wins a confidence vote," he'll have to keep going through the streets like Henry II being flagellated by the public - I don't see how that stops".