The uproar over the No 10 lockdown parties leads most front pages for another day. The Daily Mirror is one of several papers to report on a group of Tory MPs who are plotting Boris Johnson's downfall. The rebellion - nicknamed the "pork pie plot" because one of the Tories involved is the MP for Melton Mowbray - means Mr Johnson's premiership is "in the balance", the paper says. It quotes one Tory as saying: "His time has gone."