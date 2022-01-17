Newspaper headlines: Cummings claims PM lied, and energy bills warning

Image caption,

The ongoing row over No 10 parties during lockdown "continues to bite", says the i newspaper. The Conservatives have fallen 13 points behind in polls, the paper says, and many Tory MPs say they've been inundated with letters from angry voters. The paper quotes George Freeman, who it says has become the first government minister "to point the finger" at the PM by saying those in power "shouldn't seek to escape public responsibility or accountability".