Newspaper headlines: Cummings claims PM lied, and energy bills warning

Image caption, The latest comments from Dominic Cummings feature in several papers, including the Times. Former top aide Mr Cummings has accused Boris Johnson of lying to Parliament over the Downing Street parties, saying that Mr Johnson had been warned about a drinks party going ahead during lockdown. Mr Johnson has previously admitted he attended the event but said he believed it was a work event. No 10 has issued a blanket denial and said Mr Cummings' allegation was "untrue".Image caption, The Daily Mirror describes Mr Cummings' accusation as a "new bombshell claim". It says his allegation as "crucial" because, if true, it would mean the PM lied to the Commons when he claimed he thought the May 2020 drinks party was a work event.Image caption, The Metro also leads with the claim from Mr Cummings, who has said he would be willing to swear under oath that it was the truth. Mr Cummings said he told the PM that he had to get a grip on "this madhouse", but Mr Johnson "waved it aside".Image caption, The Guardian also leads with the blog post from Mr Cummings. But the paper has also spoken to another former No 10 staffer who says it is "inconceivable" that Mr Johnson's principal private secretary - who organised the drinks - would have gone ahead "without checking with Boris".Image caption, The ongoing row over No 10 parties during lockdown "continues to bite", says the i newspaper. The Conservatives have fallen 13 points behind in polls, the paper says, and many Tory MPs say they've been inundated with letters from angry voters. The paper quotes George Freeman, who it says has become the first government minister "to point the finger" at the PM by saying those in power "shouldn't seek to escape public responsibility or accountability".Image caption, The Financial Times focuses on energy bills, reporting that the UK government is exploring a "radical intervention" to help soften the blow to consumers from price rises. According to the paper, one idea being considered is that the government would pay energy suppliers when wholesale gas prices rise above a certain level, so that the price hikes aren't passed on to households. Officials have described the suggestion as "plausible" - but it's not universally popular among industry figures.Image caption, The Daily Express' front page calls on the PM to act now to prevent a cost-of-living crisis for millions of people. It says Mr Johnson has three weeks before many families' fuel bills may double - amid warnings that households may not be able to cope. Soaring inflation and more expensive food is already driving people into poverty, the paper adds.Image caption, Britain has sent troops and hi-tech weapons to Ukraine to help with its self-defence against Russia, the Daily Mail reports. The UK's Defence Secretary Ben Wallace confirmed the deployment, saying it came in the light of Russia's "increasingly threatening behaviour". The Mail calls it a clear signal to Vladimir Putin, and that British troops will teach their Ukrainian counterparts how to combat Russian tanks. Russia insists it has no plans to attack Ukraine but has sent troops to the border.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph leads with a government announcement that magistrates' sentencing powers are to be increased in a bid to help clear the backlog in the courts system. Magistrates will be able to jail criminals for up to a year - doubled from the current maximum of six months - under plans unveiled by Justice Secretary Dominic Raab. Writing in the Telegraph, Mr Raab said the change will free up judges to speed up justice.Image caption, The Sun's front page carries a mock-up of Prince Andrew's bed, after an ex-royal police officer told an ITV documentary that the duke requests five soft toys to be put on his bed when he sleeps at Buckingham Palace. The paper claims the duke would "scream and shout" if they were not in order.Image caption, Brian Blessed makes the front page of the Daily Star, which reports that the "foghorn-voiced" actor and TV legend is actually a "meditation maestro". The paper says Blessed - known for his booming voice - exudes peace and tranquillity, according to his friend and fellow actor Sir Kenneth Branagh.