The Daily Telegraph reports that the prime minister has been questioned by Sue Gray, who is leading an investigation into allegations of parties at Downing Street while coronavirus restrictions were in place. Her report could be published as early as this week, according to the paper. There is growing anger over the alleged incidents, with Tory MPs reporting that their inboxes have been filled with complaints from voters. The paper adds that one survey conducted by the Grassroots Conservatives group found that about four in 10 of its supporters want Mr Johnson to resign.