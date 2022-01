Image caption,

But the Observer has spoken with Conservative MPs who, the paper says, are poised to force Mr Johnson out of No 10 if he tries to dodge responsibility. Furious voter reaction has persuaded Tory MPs to act against Mr Johnson if Sue Gray's investigation is critical of him or his Downing Street operation, the paper adds. Meanwhile, the main image on the front page is of the moment the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Haʻapai volcano in the South Pacific erupted on Saturday, leading to warnings from the US and Japan of tsunami waves.