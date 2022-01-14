Newspaper headlines: Prince Andrew 'throne out' as Queen strips his titles

Newspaper headlines: Prince Andrew 'throne out' as Queen strips his titlesBy BBC NewsStaffPublished1 hour agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The papers all focus on news that the Duke of York's military titles and royal patronages have been returned to the Queen. The Metro says Prince Andrew has effectively been "booted out" of the Royal Family as it distances itself from his sexual assault lawsuit in the US brought by Virginia Giuffre.Image caption, The Times says the move signals that the Queen has finally given up her patience with her second son, who is frequently described as her favourite. The paper says it is understood the decision was taken after discussions among members of the Royal Family, including the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge.Image caption, The Daily Mail says Prince Charles and his son, Prince William, were understood to have been "instrumental" in forcing Prince Andrew out. The paper quotes a senior palace source as saying: "This is about the survival of the institution at all costs."Image caption, Picking up on that theme, the Daily Express, like other papers, says the decision was about protecting the reputation of the Royal Family. "Queen casts Andrew adrift... for the sake of the monarchy" is its headline.Image caption, Like the Metro, "Throne Out" is the Sun's headline. The paper says Prince Andrew looked "ashen-faced" as he was driven to see his mother. The decision to reduce the prince to a "private citizen" was one of the hardest in the Queen's 70 years on the throne, the Sun adds.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph features an image of the prince and his lawyer being driven from the Royal Lodge to Windsor Castle after being summoned by the Queen. The paper says he met the monarch for a 45-minute meeting amid speculation he will have to pay off Ms Giuffre. The duke has said he will continue to defend the civil case.Image caption, The Guardian calls the removal of Prince Andrew's military titles and royal patronages a "devastating blow" to him, effectively removing him completely from official royal life. Norman Baker, the royal commentator and former government minister, said the duke had been "well and truly chucked under the royal bus" but the Royal Family could not escape the "immense damage" the case he is facing would do.Image caption, "Common as muck" is how the Daily Star describes the prince, adding that he will face the sexual assault claims as Andy Windsor.Image caption, In other news, the Daily Mirror leads on reports that Downing Street staff held two parties the night before Prince Philip's funeral. Hours before the Queen mourned alone, No 10 workers allegedly downed alcohol late into the night, the paper reports.Image caption, Attempts to defuse Russia's threat of military action against Ukraine have failed after Moscow said talks with the US and Nato in Geneva did not address its security grievances, reports the Financial Times. Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said this week's talks had been "unsuccessful" despite "positive elements" on some issues Moscow does not consider central to its demands.Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox