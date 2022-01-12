Newspaper headlines: PM's future on 'knife edge' amid 'operation save Boris'By BBC NewsStaffPublished24 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The papers focus on Boris Johnson's future after he admitted on Wednesday to attending a drinks gathering in Downing Street's garden during the first national lockdown. The Metro reports that the prime minister faced a "barrage" of calls to resign after giving what he called a "heartfelt" apology, while insisting he thought the event was a work gathering.Image caption, The Guardian says Mr Johnson's premiership is now hanging in the balance. The paper reports that some cabinet ministers offered "qualified support" for the prime minister after he delivered a "carefully-worded" apology for attending the "bring your own booze" event.Image caption, Wednesday was the toughest day of Mr Johnson's premiership, according to the Financial Times, which notes that the calls to resign came from Scottish Conservative leaders and English Tories. The paper says the prime minister was attempting to buy time with his "partial apology". But his explanation failed to stem the tide of anger among some MPs in his party, the FT adds.Image caption, The Daily Mirror says Mr Johnson was fighting for his political life as Tory MPs turned against him. The paper quotes Scottish Conservatives leader Douglas Ross as saying: "I don't think he can continue."Image caption, The i reports that Conservative MPs have begun submitting letters of no confidence in the prime minister in an attempt to oust him from Downing Street. Fifty-four letters are needed to trigger a leadership contest.Image caption, The prime minister was said by the Daily Mail to have mobilised the cabinet to try to dampen down a Tory mutiny over the "party-gate" scandal - but there was only "lukewarm" support from Chancellor Rishi Sunak. According to the paper, ministers were despatched to the airwaves and social media after a rare "grovelling apology" from the PM failed to quell anger among senior Conservatives.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph also notes that Mr Sunak declined to fully endorse the prime minister until he had seen the results of the investigations into allegations of lockdown-breaking parties in Downing Street. The paper says the chancellor issued a carefully worded message on Twitter after eight hours of public silence following the PM's apology to the House of Commons.Image caption, The Times reports that the Conservatives have slipped to their lowest poll rating against Labour in almost a decade. The paper says the party has fallen 10 points behind Labour - the biggest gap since December 2013.Image caption, The Daily Express says cabinet ministers rallied around Mr Johnson, who the paper says was urged to lead the country out of the pandemic and "deliver on the people's priorities".Image caption, "Rules are only for you little people", quips the Daily Star. The paper adds: "Luckily for him, rules only apply to decent folk so he won't be resigning."Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox