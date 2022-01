Image caption,

The Daily Mirror is among several papers to lead on revelations that the prime minister's private secretary invited 100 staff to "bring your own booze" to a garden party at 10 Downing Street during the first national lockdown. The paper says Boris Johnson and his then fiancee, Carrie Symonds, were said to have been at the gathering on 20 May. The news was revealed in an email obtained by ITV News.