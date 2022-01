Image caption,

Writing in the Sunday Telegraph, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has said the government will overhaul the post-Brexit agreement over Northern Ireland unilaterally if she is unable to reach a solution with the European Union. The paper notes that the warning will likely "inflame tensions with Brussels" ahead of Ms Truss' first meeting with her EU counterpart on Thursday. Meanwhile, an image of the Duchess of Cambridge in a red dress features prominently in this and several other papers. It is one of three photos released by Kensington Palace to mark her 40th birthday.