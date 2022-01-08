Newspaper headlines: Fourth jabs not necessary, and holiday 'stampede'By BBC NewsStaffPublished14 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The Daily Telegraph leads with recommendations from government scientific advisers that fourth jabs are not currently needed. Analysis from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation found three months after receiving a third jab, protection against hospitalisations among the over-65s remained at about 90%. It comes after some countries, such as Israel, have begun to give fourth Covid shots.Image caption, The i weekend's front page story concerns the record numbers of staff to leave the NHS in 2021, with work-life balance cited as a key issue. The paper carries a testimony from a frontline nurse who said the second wave of the pandemic "cost me my mental health and my marriage". Meanwhile, there are "early signs" that the spread of the Omicron variant is slowing among some age groups, according to officials.Image caption, Households have built up saving pots worth £1.7 trillion in the pandemic, the Daily Express reports. The paper says families are torn between spending their savings or keeping the money for the rising bills expected this year.Image caption, One thing Britons are eager to spend their hard-earned cash on is a holiday, the Daily Mirror reports. A relaxation of travel rules for the fully vaccinated has sparked a "rush" of summer holiday bookings, the paper says, leading with the headline: "Vaccation stampede." Bookings have reportedly hit pre-Covid levels. "People are desperate to get away," the paper quotes Jet2 chief executive Steve Heapy as saying.Image caption, The FT Weekend reports Chancellor Rishi Sunak is under pressure from Conservatives to revisit his decision last year to suspend the so-called "triple lock" on annual state pension increases. It comes amid rising energy bills and with inflation expected to increase about 6%, the paper reports. Meanwhile, the lead image dominating the front of the paper is of Hollywood acting legend, Sidney Poitier, who has died at the age of 94.Image caption, Poitier's image is also leading the picture slot on the front of the Guardian. The paper's lead story centres on the acquittal of the Colston Four, who were cleared of criminal damage this week after tearing down a statue of Edward Colston in Bristol in June 2020. The Guardian says senior lawyers have accused the attorney general for England and Wales of "politically driven meddling" after Suella Braverman said she was considering referring the acquittal to the court of appeal.Image caption, Meanwhile, the Daily Mail says it has interviewed an alleged "sex slave" of Jeffrey Epstein who says Virginia Giuffre told her that she had slept with the Duke of York in London. Ms Giuffre is suing the prince, claiming that he sexually assaulted her when she was 17. Prince Andrew has consistently denied the allegations.Image caption, Elsewhere, the Times carries an interview with Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, head of the armed forces, who has told Russia that any attempt by Moscow to sever key underwater communication cables would be seen as an act of war. Sir Tony said there had been a "phenomenal increase" in Russian submarine and underwater activity in the last 20 years.Image caption, And the Daily Star reports that TV presenter Eamonn Holmes is hoping to cure his back pain with the help of a "magical" stick.Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox