Newspaper headlines: '1.2m more face 40p tax' and 'Prisoner Djokovic'By BBC NewsStaffPublished36 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The squeeze on household budgets leads several of Friday's papers. The Daily Express says the rising cost of living will hit the over-65s hardest. The paper cites new figures showing pensioners are already paying twice as much on average for heating and other bills than those under 30. It quotes a warning from Labour's Rachel Reeves: "Millions are feeling the pinch."Image caption, On the theme of rising costs, the Daily Telegraph says more than a million people will be "dragged into the higher rate of tax band by 2026". Wage inflation is among the factors that will see 1.2 million workers pushed above the 40p tax threshold - currently £50,070 - the paper reports. It notes that Boris Johnson pledged to raise that threshold to £80,000 before the pandemic.Image caption, Mr Johnson has warned that vandals cannot change British history in comments the Daily Mail has linked to the Colston statue trial verdict. After four activists were cleared by a jury over the toppling of the monument to 17th Century slave trader Edward Colston in Bristol, the Mail says prosecutors are under pressure to launch a formal challenge to the decision.Image caption, World No 1 tennis star Novak Djokovic is "Prisoner Cell Djock H" says the Metro - as he continues to be held at a Melbourne quarantine hotel. The Serbian was held after his plea for a medical exemption from Covid vaccination was denied by Australia ahead of the Australian Open. The paper reports Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic is claiming the incident is a plot to stop Djokovic winning his 21st Grand Slam there, and overtaking Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in the record books.Image caption, Djokovic is being held captive in a hotel that also houses migrants, his family is quoted as saying by the Times. The paper says the tennis star must now wait until at least Monday for a court hearing. Elsewhere, it reports that a second juror in the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell has said they were a victim of abuse earlier in their life - as an inquiry continues into the validity of the guilty verdicts.Image caption, The Duke of York, an associate of Maxwell, is trying to rush through a sale of his £17m ski chalet, according to the Daily Mirror. The paper claims his mother, the Queen, is refusing to pay his legal bills as he battles a civil sex assault case in New York. Prince Andrew has consistently denied those claims.Image caption, A person has been arrested on suspicion of issuing online threats to TV personality Piers Morgan, the Sun reports. The arrest comes after a six-month investigation, it adds.Image caption, The Financial Times leads with what it describes an "emotionally charged address" by US President Joe Biden. The papers labels his speech on the first anniversary of the Capitol riots as a "blistering attack" on his predecessor Donald Trump. It marks a year since five people died and hundreds were injured amid unrest in Washington DC.Image caption, There are fears that extensive time in space could be reducing astronauts' eyesight, according to the Daily Star. Across a mock-up of fictional Star Trek character Spock runs the headline: "Should've gone to.. Spocksavers" and the paper's thought for the day is "Beam me up, Speccy!".Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox