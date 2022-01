Image caption,

Pictures of the Duke of York feature on many of the front pages and he makes the lead story for the Daily Mirror. The paper reports on the deal that Virginia Giuffre, who has accused Prince Andrew of sexual assault, struck with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. It says Prince Andrew - who denies the allegations - hopes the settlement will cause the civil case against him to collapse because of an agreement not to sue anyone connected to Epstein that could be described as a "potential defendant".