Newspaper headlines: 'New hope' on Covid and 'year of the squeeze'

Image caption,

"Test & Trace tells people to isolate incorrectly" is the Daily Telegraph's lead. It reports that some people in England are still being told to quarantine for the full period of 10 days, "even though the government has said this can be cut to a week or less for most people, providing they test negative". The Telegraph also joins others in picturing cricketer Joe Root, who has said he will continue to be England's captain despite the team's "disastrous" defeat in the Ashes.