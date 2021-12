Image caption,

The Sunday Telegraph's lead story reports on claims that "dodgy data" was used to "buy time" by officials who realised figures on rising hospital admissions were needed to justify a lockdown in response to the Omicron variant. The paper says Jenny Harries, chief executive of the UK Health and Security Agency, was the source of a claim that there was typically a 17-day lag between infection and hospitalisation, whereas the Office of National Statistics suggests the gap is 10 days.