Newspaper headlines: Confusion at Christmas and Covid curbs deadlock

Many of the papers focus on government discussions over whether to impose further Covid restrictions in response to the Omicron variant. The I headlines on "Christmas lockdown blocked by Johnson and cabinet" as it says that ministers demanded more data on the impact of Omicron during an emergency meeting. It says Prime Minister Boris Johnson is unlikely to impose restrictions before 25 December, but the paper understands that missing statistics about the severity of the variant will be available before then.

"Confusion at Christmas" is the Daily Telegraph's headline, as it says the prime minister is being urged to give clarity over Covid rules. The paper draws a contrast with Nicola Sturgeon who said she had "no intention" of making last-minute changes in Scotland.

The Financial Times says Boris Johnson "faces cabinet deadlock" over more Covid curbs before Christmas. The paper says the PM faced a "wave of cabinet opposition" to new restrictions which have forced him to shelve decisions including a potential post-Christmas "circuit breaker" until ministers have seen new data.

The Guardian says that a cabinet split means "no extra curbs - for now". But it says Boris Johnson has warned further measures remain on the table with Omicron data being monitored "hour by hour". The paper says Health Secretary Sajid Javid and Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries were among those pushing for swift action but Chancellor Rishi Sunak, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi are said to be holding out for more evidence.

The Times says that "Christmas hopes grow as Johnson delays action". But it says a circuit breaker - banning household mixing - is being considered for 28 December. It quotes leader of the Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg who said that the government should trust people to make the right decisions, rather than imposing more restrictions.

The Daily Mail goes even further saying "Rejoice! Xmas is looking safe". Cabinet sources say it is "almost certain" no new restrictions - which would have "ruined Christmas" - will be imposed before the big day, the paper reports.

The Daily Mirror takes a different angle on Covid as it says the Queen is preparing for a "quiet Xmas" as she cancels her traditional trip to Sandringham to stay in Windsor for the festivities. Pictures of the monarch feature on several of Tuesday's front pages.

"Hold on to your baubles" is the Sun's take on the situation as it says anxious families and businesses have been left in limbo. It says while the prime minister has warned there could be new curbs at any moment and the Queen has called off her family do, the Premier League will play on. But it says there is a "ray of hope" as booster jabs hit the million-a-day target.

The Daily Express tells Boris Johnson "you can't cancel Christmas" as it refers to a poll which shows the majority of 14,000 of the paper's readers would ignore emergency rules for festive gatherings.

The Metro focuses on the picture of Boris Johnson and his staff in the garden at Downing Street during lockdown, which emerged in Monday's Guardian. It uses the headline "Raab's tailor made excuse" referring to the deputy prime minister's defence of the prime minister in which he said no rules were broken arguing: "It's a place of work. They're all in suits."

The Daily Star has a typically cheeky take on the story as it provides readers with a "government-endorsed cut-out-and-keep work meeting cheeseboard" to avoid future lockdowns with.