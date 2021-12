Image caption,

The Guardian features a photo of Boris Johnson, his wife and 17 staff members in the Downing Street garden with bottles of wine and a cheese board in May 2020. The paper reports that the picture raises questions about denials from No 10 of breaching Covid rules - Downing Street has said it was a "work meeting". At the time, people could only meet one person from another household outside. The picture was taken after a news conference where the government warned the public to stick to social-distancing rules.