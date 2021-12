Image caption,

The Times also leads on the same booster warning by NHS leaders, who have told the paper they fear they are being "set up to fail" in the goal to offer all adults a booster by the end of the year. The paper says the warnings come as vaccination centres have been told to be prepared to run 24 hours a day "and through Christmas", deliveries of vaccine doses to units have been doubled and councils, fire brigades and police have been asked to offer up any of their trained vaccinators to the accelerated rollout.