Newspaper headlines: A million jabs a day, as PM declares Omicron 'emergency'

The top story for the Financial Times is on Ukraine, which has blamed Germany for blocking the supply of weapons through Nato. In an interview with the paper, Ukraine's defence minister says Germany has vetoed the country's purchase of anti-drone rifles and anti-sniper systems. Allies have been wary of supplying arms to Ukraine in case Russia sees it as a provocation, the FT says. Meanwhile, in a separate story the FT says the government has signed contracts which have the potential to extend the test-and-trace programme to 2025.