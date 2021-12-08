Newspaper headlines: 'One rule for them, new rules for the rest of us'

Image caption,

The UK is "braced for one million cases of Omicron" says the Times. It reports this is the context of the return to work-from-home request in England. The curbs could cost the economy £4bn a month, it adds. The paper also reports a "raucous" party was held in the basement of CCHQ last December when London was under tier two curbs banning indoor gatherings. A Conservative spokesman says four staff were disciplined over the "unauthorised social gathering".