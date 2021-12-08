Newspaper headlines: 'One rule for them, new rules for the rest of us'By BBC NewsStaffPublished28 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is "taking the public for fools" declares the Metro. The paper says anger is growing over the party held at Downing Street before Christmas last year - as one aide seen joking about it in a leaked video quits her role. Metro says the tougher Plan B Covid curbs in England - including new mask rules and a work-from-home request - as a "hammer blow".Image caption, A distraught Allegra Stratton is pictured mid-resignation on the Daily Mail's front page. Its headline is "one rule for them, new rules for the rest of us". The paper describes a "turbulent day at Westminster" that saw the PM apologise for the offence caused by the video and trigger Plan B curbs in England - a move not expected before at least next week, it says.Image caption, Mr Johnson performed what the i paper describes as a "24-hour U-turn" over the harsher Plan B rules. It says Downing Street rushed forward the new curbs after outrage at the apparent rule-breaking party. There is a race between booster jabs and the Omicron virus variant, the paper adds, as it says a "dramatic escalation" in third doses is needed.Image caption, The UK is "braced for one million cases of Omicron" says the Times. It reports this is the context of the return to work-from-home request in England. The curbs could cost the economy £4bn a month, it adds. The paper also reports a "raucous" party was held in the basement of CCHQ last December when London was under tier two curbs banning indoor gatherings. A Conservative spokesman says four staff were disciplined over the "unauthorised social gathering".Image caption, "Don't go to work, but do go to parties," is how the Daily Telegraph reports the new curbs in England. The paper says there was an "immediate backlash" over the rules - with one Tory MP shouting "resign" as Health Secretary Sajid Javid set them out for MPs. Meanwhile, Matt's cartoon shows a party horn protruding from the No 10 letterbox.Image caption, "Do as I say, not as I Christmas do" the Sun says, around an image of Boris Johnson as the Grinch. The paper says it is "one rule for them... you can do as you please till you get found out". The four rules for us involve enforced face masks, Covid passports, home working and Omicron contact tests, the Sun adds.Image caption, Mr Johnson triggered Plan B for England as the scandal over the Christmas party engulfed No 10, says the Guardian. The paper says the PM attempted to "calm the furore" over the claims by apologising. MPs will vote on the new measures for England next week with a substantial rebellion expected, the paper adds.Image caption, Anger is festering over claims there were several parties at Downing Street during lockdown, says the Financial Times. The paper says Mr Johnson "revealed sweeping new coronavirus restrictions" in a news conference. But Tory MPs are among those describing the announcement as a "diversionary tactic" to distract from the party scandal, the FT adds.Image caption, England's Plan B is the "best chance" for a "close to normal" Christmas, says the Daily Express. The paper says the curbs are a bid to stop the spread of the Omicron variant.Image caption, The Daily Star invites readers to play an "exciting new board game... Cluebo" - a version of the murder mystery puzzle. It imagines Boris Johnson's guess as being "everybody else, in the No 10 drawing room, with wine and nibbles".Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your inbox