The Daily Mirror reports there has been '"no apology, no shame" from Prime Minister Boris Johnson, following its story yesterday claiming that there had been Christmas parties in No 10 during lockdown last year. The paper pictures Prime Minister Boris Johnson and reports that No 10 had a Christmas gathering the day before harsher Covid restrictions were imposed. These tougher restrictions meant many families had to cancel Christmas plans and were not able to see each other over the holidays, it adds.